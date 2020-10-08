We’re creating a network of walking routes that connect all of Great Britain’s towns and cities.
This is an important, positive and timely project. Walking can improve health and wellbeing, tackle the climate and ecological emergencies, save people money, improve our environment and bring joy to people's lives.
While there are thousands of miles of paths linking places across the country, there isn't a comprehensive network designed to help people walk off-road between all towns and cities. That’s what the Slow Ways project aims to do.
The Slow Way's distinctive geometric network will make it easier for people to see, imagine, plan, navigate and share journeys. With each route starting and finishing in populated places, the Slow Ways will make it easier and more affordable for people to go on short, medium and long distance journeys too.
Slow Ways is a collaborative effort. Over a year of time has already been volunteered on the project.
We're now looking for 10,000 people from across Great Britain to help walk, test and review all of the routes that have been drafted. In some cases we’ll need to design new routes too.
