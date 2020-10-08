Slow Ways in a snail shell

Slow Ways is a project to create a network of walking routes that connect all of Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages.

Using existing footpaths, people will be able to use the Slow Ways to walk between neighbouring settlements or combine routes for long distance journeys.

During lockdown 700 volunteers from across the country collaborated to produce a first draft of the Slow Ways. This incredible effort has led to the creation of 7,500 routes that collectively stretch for over 110,000km.

While COVID-19 has forced millions of us to stay at home and indoors, that hasn’t stopped us from being collaborative, imaginative, creative and productive.

We are currently working on building a website that will host all of the routes and hope to launch that later this year.

All of the routes will always be free to browse, search, view, share, download and enjoy.

    Why it matters

    This is an important, positive and timely project. Walking can improve health and wellbeing, tackle the climate and ecological emergencies, save people money, improve our environment and bring joy to people's lives.

    While there are thousands of miles of paths linking places across the country, there isn't a comprehensive network designed to help people walk off-road between all towns and cities. That’s what the Slow Ways project aims to do.

    The Slow Way's distinctive geometric network will make it easier for people to see, imagine, plan, navigate and share journeys. With each route starting and finishing in populated places, the Slow Ways will make it easier and more affordable for people to go on short, medium and long distance journeys too.

    Get involved

    Slow Ways is a collaborative effort. Over a year of time has already been volunteered on the project.

    We're now looking for 10,000 people from across Great Britain to help walk, test and review all of the routes that have been drafted. In some cases we’ll need to design new routes too.

    Up for helping? Please sign-up for the newsletter and we'll update you as soon as we’re ready to get going!

